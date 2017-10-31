IT business analysis V

About the Role:

The Role:

Overview of Position: The Forensics and Insider Risk Services (FIRST) team provides the following products & services to the Chevron enterprise: Internal Investigations, eDiscovery, Stolen Equipment Risk Assessments, IRSM Investigations, Data Recoveries, Divestitures, Monitoring.



We are currently searching for a Senior IT Business Analyst with insider risk management experience. This position reports to the FIRST PMO/Business Planner and works alongside project manager to deliver top quality IT projects. The position requires a self-starter with solid business analyst abilities and excellent documentation skills. The candidate should have the ability to work from a high to low level of detail and have a strong mix of analytical and technical skills. Working knowledge of data privacy, information protection and technical background highly desired. Additionally, knowledge of Data Forensics and detection/monitoring of events associated with potential insider threats is a plus.



Job Responsibilities:

* Gather business requirements, identify and define business opportunities and lead the development and implementation of IT solutions that meet business needs.

* Manage small projects using CPDEP light rigor.

* Coordinate projects, making detailed plans to accomplish goals and directing the integration of technical activities.

* Facilitate team and client meetings effectively, hold regular status meetings with project team.

* Act as a liaison between business partners, technical analysts, forensic investigators, detection analysts, and third-party vendors.

* Deliver documentation to support internal forensics priorities and projects including capture, respond, and mitigate events.

* Create and maintain standards, processes, protocols and compliance activities.

* Position is part of a team focused on ensuring the security and integrity of Chevron proprietary information.



Required Skills:

* Understanding and knowledge of IT infrastructure and software application development.

* Proven practice of PPM or CPDEP methodology and/or related PM skills.

* Demonstrated leadership capabilities to influence others without direct supervision. Comfortable facilitating meetings, negotiating with vendors and presenting to groups.

* Strong knowledge of computer software, such as MS Word, MS PowerPoint, MS Project, Visio etc.

* Verbal and written communication skills, problem solving skills, attention to detail and interpersonal skills.

* Strong ability to work independently and manage one's time.

* Technical Experience - Experience with Infrastructure, Data Forensic and Data Leakage Prevention tools, networks, solution or enterprise architecture and data analysis a plus. Past or current experience in programming and data modeling is also a plus.



Education/Experience:

* Bachelor degree (Computer Science, Information Security) or equivalent combination of education and related work experience preferred.

* 8-10+ years of experience in business analysis required

* Chevron experience desired

* The ideal candidate will have experience in Data Forensics or Insider Threat Detection



**Extended background check will need to be completed upon offer extension and acceptance.



