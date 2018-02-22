About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of IT Business Analyst, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Translating user requirements into functional specifications and (overseeing the) configuration and testing of these specifications

Managing and resolving incidents and problems

Managing changes

Supporting and training (key) users

Managing projects / project- work streams

Education:

Middle vocational level / bachelor degree in IT / IM or Business Administration / Logistics or Finance

Business Application Certifications / Accreditations

Certification in ITSM (ITIL) or Project Management (Prince / IPM)

Experience:

Service Desk experience

Configuring & testing applications

Good analytical / problem solving skills

Extensive experience in application management or functional consulting

Managing small projects

Writing functional specs

Managing Service Desk

Direct colleagues / 3rd parties to conduct configuration / testing activities

Conduct User training

Contract position

Contract position

