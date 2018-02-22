About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of IT Business Analyst, based in Aberdeen
Responsibilities will include:
Translating user requirements into functional specifications and (overseeing the) configuration and testing of these specifications
Managing and resolving incidents and problems
Managing changes
Supporting and training (key) users
Managing projects / project- work streams
Education:
Middle vocational level / bachelor degree in IT / IM or Business Administration / Logistics or Finance
Business Application Certifications / Accreditations
Certification in ITSM (ITIL) or Project Management (Prince / IPM)
Experience:
Service Desk experience
Configuring & testing applications
Good analytical / problem solving skills
Extensive experience in application management or functional consulting
Managing small projects
Writing functional specs
Managing Service Desk
Direct colleagues / 3rd parties to conduct configuration / testing activities
Conduct User training
Contract position
If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 918384
