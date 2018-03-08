IT Business Analyst

About the Role:

Employment Type: 6-month contract

(With high potential for contract extension or conversion to permanent employment)

Job Responsibilities

* Works with vendors to coordinate system improvements, upgrades and testing new releases of the code.

* Works with vendors and all internal stakeholders to coordinate system upgrades and maintenance outages.

* Develops and documents business processes as needed.

* Provides training to the regions on Powerbase, RTS and related data systems, including functionality, processes, and roles and responsibilities.

* Provides database support.

Qualifications

* Experience in Energy Delivery (ED) transmission/distribution systems or in general business operations preferred.

* Knowledge of Energy Delivery work management processes and procedures preferred.

* Familiarity working with databases is preferred.

* Familiarity with either or all - Powerbase, RTS, Cascade / QlikView / Energy Delivery Outage Application (EDOA) / CrossBow / SAP is preferred.

* Highly proficient with Microsoft Office tools, including Excel, Access, PowerPoint, and Word.

* 4+ years relevant experience preferred.

The US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.