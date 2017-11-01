About the Role:
The Role:
Overview of Position: The Forensics and Insider Risk Services (FIRST) team provides the following products & services to the Chevron enterprise: Internal Investigations, eDiscovery, Stolen Equipment Risk Assessments, IRSM Investigations, Data Recoveries, Divestitures, Monitoring.
We are currently searching for a Senior IT Business Analyst with insider risk management experience. This position reports to the FIRST PMO/Business Planner and works alongside project manager to deliver top quality IT projects. The position requires a self-starter with solid business analyst abilities and excellent documentation skills. The candidate should have the ability to work from a high to low level of detail and have a strong mix of analytical and technical skills. Working knowledge of data privacy, information protection and technical background highly desired. Additionally, knowledge of Data Forensics and detection/monitoring of events associated with potential insider threats is a plus.
Job Responsibilities:
* Gather business requirements, identify and define business opportunities and lead the development and implementation of IT solutions that meet business needs.
* Manage small projects using CPDEP light rigor.
* Coordinate projects, making detailed plans to accomplish goals and directing the integration of technical activities.
* Facilitate team and client meetings effectively, hold regular status meetings with project team.
* Act as a liaison between business partners, technical analysts, forensic investigators, detection analysts, and third-party vendors.
* Deliver documentation to support internal forensics priorities and projects including capture, respond, and mitigate events.
* Create and maintain standards, processes, protocols and compliance activities.
* Position is part of a team focused on ensuring the security and integrity of Chevron proprietary information.
Required Skills:
* Understanding and knowledge of IT infrastructure and software application development.
* Proven practice of PPM or CPDEP methodology and/or related PM skills.
* Demonstrated leadership capabilities to influence others without direct supervision. Comfortable facilitating meetings, negotiating with vendors and presenting to groups.
* Strong knowledge of computer software, such as MS Word, MS PowerPoint, MS Project, Visio etc.
* Verbal and written communication skills, problem solving skills, attention to detail and interpersonal skills.
* Strong ability to work independently and manage one's time.
* Technical Experience - Experience with Infrastructure, Data Forensic and Data Leakage Prevention tools, networks, solution or enterprise architecture and data analysis a plus. Past or current experience in programming and data modeling is also a plus.
Education/Experience:
* Bachelor degree (Computer Science, Information Security) or equivalent combination of education and related work experience preferred.
* 8-10+ years of experience in business analysis required
* Chevron experience desired
* The ideal candidate will have experience in Data Forensics or Insider Threat Detection
**Extended background check will need to be completed upon offer extension and acceptance.
About Fircroft:
