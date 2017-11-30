About the Role:

Job Title: IT Business Analyst II-US

Location: Waltham Massachusetts USA 02451

Employment Type: 12-month contract

(With possibility of contract extension or conversion to permanent employment)

JOB DESCRIPTION

The IS/IT Cyber Security Business Analyst is responsible for assessing the business needs of the project, converting these into formal business requirements, and producing the documents that will allow the (remainder of the) project team to define, develop and implement a solution that will meet these needs. He/she will produce the Investment Proposal, Business Requirements, and the Total Cost of Ownership and provide input to a range of other project deliverables.

Key Accountabilities:



* Delivery of analysis deliverables for medium and some large sized projects such as the investment proposal, business requirements document, and supporting analysis deliverables.

* Investigates work to determine business requirements and specify business processes, through improvements in information systems, information management, practices, procedures and organization change. Conducts investigations for strategy studies, business requirements and feasibility studies.

* Applies and monitors the use of required modeling and analysis tools. Methods and standards giving special consideration to business perspectives.

* Identifies stakeholders and their business needs.

