About the Role:

Job Title: IT Business Analyst III-US

Location: Brooklyn NY USA 11201

Employment Type: 6-month contract

(With high possibility of contract extension or conversion to permanent employment)

Position Summary

* Primary focus on the implementation of SaaS (SuccessFactors) and on-premise SAP HCM software systems. The Senior Consultant works closely with customers and plays a lead role in the delivery and support of HR systems that are based on industry best practices.* Candidates for this position should have experience with the following SAP HCM modules (PA, OM, BEN) and SuccessFactors Recruitment Module, Recruitment Marketing and Onboarding. This consultant will work on site with the customer and serve as their data migration team lead for a large-scale SAP HCM and SuccessFactors integration project.

*This resource will also support recruitment operations when needed.*

Key Responsibilities

* Act as a liaison for investigating, analyzing, and solving software problems* Gather and analyze the clients' Human Resources business requirements and objectives* Configure/design SAP, SuccessFactors, and/or related systems based on HR best practices* Assist with preparation of training materials as well as teaching customers how to utilize SuccessFactors and/or related systems* Ensure successful implementation of SuccessFactors, and/or related products while adhering to product standards* Ensure the proper management and successful delivery of the project* Develop necessary system configuration to satisfy clients' needs* Participate in client and corporate meetings* Maintain one's own professional development including continuous learning of new lines of HR business and SuccessFactors' products/technologies* Accurately track own time and expenses* Provide mentoring/support to inexperienced colleagues* Lead small teams on projects and internal tasks

Qualifications

* Interest in technology coupled with business acumen to compliment system consulting* Three or more years of experience in a technology or consulting environment* SuccessFactors Recruitment experience, at any level, in one or more of the above listed modules* Hands-on experience participating in software implementation projects as part of the implementation team* Previous experience implementing SuccessFactors Recruitment, and/or related Software* Bachelor's degree and/or 5 to 10 years related experience

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.