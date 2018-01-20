IT Project Developer - Germany/Remote - 12+ Months

About the Role:

I am currently looking for 2 Project Developers to join a global Pharmaceutical client of mine based in Germany on a contract basis starting in February/March for a project set to run till April 2019.

Day to day Responsibilities will involve:

* Working on various upgrade projects* Safety landscapes* Verification work* Quality topics* Delivery scripts

Key Requirements:

* Oracle certified (Ideally experience working with Oracle 12c)* PL/SQL experience* RHEL (Red Hat Entrerprise Linux)* jBOSS* Linux* Good knowledge of GxP requirements* Previous experience working with a Pharmaceutical/Biotech Company (Preferred)

Vacation Summary:

Job Type: Contract

Duration: 6 Months Initial

Location: Frankfurt (On-site 3 days per week)

Rate: Negotiable (DOE)

