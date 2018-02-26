About the Role:

Title: IT Project Manager - Houston

Rate : $75-85

Schedule: - 8 hours per day - 40 hour weeks

Contract length - 5 months with a strong chance of Hire

Main responsibilities:

- Accountable for delivery of IT project goals in terms of budget, schedule and scope.

- Leads and directs one or more diverse project team and ensures appropriate staffing by use of project resource planning.

- Develops cost effective solutions, evaluates alternatives and collaborates with business owners and stakeholders to confirm requirements and ensure acceptance.

- Develops detailed plans, schedules, cost estimates and work scopes. Monitors progress for adherence to project goals (in terms of budget, schedule and scope).



Required skills

- Must possess exceptional communication, negotiation and conflict resolution skills (written, verbal, presentation)

- Must have strong Executive presence and ability to communicate and present to C level audience

- Ability to manage multiple stakeholders and gain consensus on overall objectives in a fast paced environment

- Excellent Risk Identification and management skills

- Project Financial Management to include budget creation, tracking, management and reporting

- Strong Microsoft Project and schedule management skills

- Ability to manage multiple resources in a highly matrix environment

- 10+ years of Overall IT experience

- 5+ years hands-on IT Project Management experience

- Application Development, Vendor Management and Infrastructure related project experience

- Agile and Waterfall methodology experience required.

processes.

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.