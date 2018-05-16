IT Project Manager III - SAP SuccessFactors

Company NES Global Talent Location Houston Salary $0 to $0 Per hour Job Type Contract Category IT%2C Communications Jobs Job ID 645004 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Description:



Sr IT Project Manager – SAP SuccessFactors



Reporting to the Global Corporate Services ITS



Program Delivery team, this position will be



responsible for the leadership and management of



Employee Lifecycle global projects (specifically, a



major HR Transformation project implementing



SuccessFactors – Employee Central and Payroll



Integration of non-SAP vendors) in an SAP cloud



environment. This is a high-profile, multi-year, multiphase



project.



The expectation is that this position will lead as well



as manage all project activities utilizing the LYB



Project Management methodology, processes and



procedures.



This position also ensures the successful transfer of



knowledge from the project team to the postimplementation



support organization and all



employees affected by the implementation. The



position works closely with business and IT technical



teams, serving as an expert project manager



resource.



This is a position of influence, negotiation and



expectation management:



• Maintains complete autonomy for the management



of the project to meet the needs of the business, as



outlined in the business case and articulated by the



steering committee



• Leads project team members and core team



meetings



• Maintains and controls the project budget, schedule



and resources



• Responsible for project planning, resource



allocation, steering committee communication and



team organizational structure management



• Responsible for project communications



• Responsible for vendor management



• Manages project scope, risk and issue resolution



• Responsible for quality of project deliverables



• Responsible for ensuring that the project can deliver



the benefits outlined in the business case and that it



meets the reasonable expectations of end users



• Must have senior communication skills with



executive presence skills and influence



Primary Contacts



• Line-of-business managers for business users



affected by the project



• IT line managers for all IT associates involved in the



selection, design, implementation, rollout and/or



update of business applications



• IT Developers and Testers



• Business stakeholders



• Heads of governance bodies needed to make the



necessary decisions



• Hardware, software and service vendors



Job Requirements



• Bachelor's degree in business administration,



information systems, or related field. MBA a plus.



• 10 to 15 years of IT and industry related experience



with large, global organizations. A minimum of 8



years in a project management role, managing



medium to large global teams.



• Experience managing a full implementation of SAP



SuccessFactors Employee Central. Implementation



with other modules is a plus (Recruiting, Learning



Management, Performance and Goal Management,



Onboarding and Succession Planning).



• Experience working with SAP/Non-SAP integration



• Experience in formal PMO delivery methodologies



• Project Management certification; PMP certification



from the Project Management Institute preferred.



Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.