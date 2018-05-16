IT Project Manager III - SAP SuccessFactors

About the Role:

Description:

Sr IT Project Manager – SAP SuccessFactors

Reporting to the Global Corporate Services ITS

Program Delivery team, this position will be

responsible for the leadership and management of

Employee Lifecycle global projects (specifically, a

major HR Transformation project implementing

SuccessFactors – Employee Central and Payroll

Integration of non-SAP vendors) in an SAP cloud

environment. This is a high-profile, multi-year, multiphase

project.

The expectation is that this position will lead as well

as manage all project activities utilizing the LYB

Project Management methodology, processes and

procedures.

This position also ensures the successful transfer of

knowledge from the project team to the postimplementation

support organization and all

employees affected by the implementation. The

position works closely with business and IT technical

teams, serving as an expert project manager

resource.

This is a position of influence, negotiation and

expectation management:

• Maintains complete autonomy for the management

of the project to meet the needs of the business, as

outlined in the business case and articulated by the

steering committee

• Leads project team members and core team

meetings

• Maintains and controls the project budget, schedule

and resources

• Responsible for project planning, resource

allocation, steering committee communication and

team organizational structure management

• Responsible for project communications

• Responsible for vendor management

• Manages project scope, risk and issue resolution

• Responsible for quality of project deliverables

• Responsible for ensuring that the project can deliver

the benefits outlined in the business case and that it

meets the reasonable expectations of end users

• Must have senior communication skills with

executive presence skills and influence

Primary Contacts

• Line-of-business managers for business users

affected by the project

• IT line managers for all IT associates involved in the

selection, design, implementation, rollout and/or

update of business applications

• IT Developers and Testers

• Business stakeholders

• Heads of governance bodies needed to make the

necessary decisions

• Hardware, software and service vendors

Job Requirements

• Bachelor's degree in business administration,

information systems, or related field. MBA a plus.

• 10 to 15 years of IT and industry related experience

with large, global organizations. A minimum of 8

years in a project management role, managing

medium to large global teams.

• Experience managing a full implementation of SAP

SuccessFactors Employee Central. Implementation

with other modules is a plus (Recruiting, Learning

Management, Performance and Goal Management,

Onboarding and Succession Planning).

• Experience working with SAP/Non-SAP integration

• Experience in formal PMO delivery methodologies

• Project Management certification; PMP certification

from the Project Management Institute preferred.

Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.