IT Recruiter

About the Role:

Design, develop and execute sourcing strategies to identify top talent for positions across company.

Proactively create and maintain a pipeline of qualified candidates through cold calling, networking, data mining.

Effectively utilize online tools to attract talent; i.e. LinkedIn, job boards, and niche industry sites.

Conduct in depth phone interviews of potential candidates and determine if there are potential opportunities within company.

Effectively influence passive job seekers to pursue opportunities within company.

Work closely with recruitment team to ensure candidates are properly managed throughout the recruitment process.

Provide priority level support during project recruitment providing real time support for open positions

2+ years of recruiting experience (agency experience is preferred)

Experience sourcing hard to fill IT positions is required

Deep understanding of the Boolean search language and how those search principles apply to both internet and database searches

Proven track record of successfully sourcing and qualifying passive applicants by utilizing social media, cold calling and data mining techniques

Experience working in a fast paced environment demonstrating an ability to prioritize

Strategically support the Talent Acquisition function by proactively identifying candidates and creating a pipeline of talent to improve quality of hire and time to fill. Responsible for recruiting, screening and referring qualified candidates for assigned positions. Collaborate with hiring managers to create the optimal recruiting strategy for each position.Responsibilities:Skills:Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.