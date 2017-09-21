IT Subject Matter Expert

About the Role:

The Role:

This position is a member of the Access Control Transformation Team (ACTion). The team is responsible for packaging the identity and access management technology solutions into a cohesive offering for applications and managing the migration to on and off premise cloud. ACTion is also responsible for integrating the multiple Cloud strategies and initiatives in the organization, deploying the mandated security expectations to the application teams, and influencing the Cloud migration planning to leverage the key technologies.





The ACTion team is planning the migration of 4-6 thousand applications from the current environments to on and off premise cloud. Significant time is spent on business engagement, business analysis, project participation, collaboration with global IT function, planning and execution, complex process improvement, complex organizational problem solving, and continuous participation in activities related to strategy and business requirement alignment. The team is comprised of senior (senior manager/partner) level individuals.



Responsibilities:

* Provide direction and input into the 2-5 year migration plan for the application migration in alignment with strategy defined by AMD Team and Cloud CoE.

* Lead portions of the program development and strategy

* Oversee program branding, visioning, and strategic planning

* Develop and promote industry best practices and standards regarding project execution, stakeholder management, executive management, and deployment

* Manage network of leaders and change managers functioning in the security and cloud space, aligning messaging and identify collaboration opportunities

* Responsible for developing and managing the stakeholder planning and engagement

* Lead the assessment of the organizational capability required to support the technology transformation

* Actively maintain and strengthen stakeholder relationships

* Strategically partner with outside consultants to bring specialized knowledge

* Research, develop, and implement opportunities

* Actively manage partnerships and alliances

* Facilitate internal reviews and provide consultant feedback

* Deliver presentations and seminars to networking groups, alliance partners, and stakeholder

* Represent the program in customer-facing communication

* May lead Large Engagements

* Combines in depth understanding of business and industry knowledge to the IT landscape

* Define and help customer in implementing Road Maps for the Business transformations

* Assists in planning the engagement, establishing the engagement requirements, and delivering the results to the client.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Required Qualifications:

* Minimum of 15-20 years of direct or equivalent relevant experience (projects, technologies).

* 3-5 years of IAM Security and Cloud Migration experience in a consulting capacity

* Previous experience in a large enterprise environment

* Previous experience with large global teams

* Consulting experience in strategic planning, complex project management and organizational transformation

* Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively within a team of high value add individual contributors and senior leaders.

* Demonstrated ability to conduct stakeholder engagements, gather requirements, and translate to functional and design specifications for solutions.

* Demonstrated ability in working with a wide range of employees

* Demonstrated ability to prioritize work, and juggle multiple long-term complex tasks

* Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

* Results oriented with strong focus on execution and team collaboration

* Demonstrat



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.