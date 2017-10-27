IT Systems Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

To deliver IT systems development and support for signalling control/traffic management solutions, undertaking front-end lifecycle systems requirements and design tasks, back-end integration, verification and validation activities, on-going support and proactive fault-finding/resolution.



KEY ELEMENTS OF ROLE

? Undertake a broad range of IT systems engineering activities, deploying high standards of technical practice in systems integration in a safe and security-conscious manner

? Technical consultancy for the deployment of commercially-available, off-the-shelf hardware and software in a variety of locations and/or cloud-based platforms

? Deliver written system requirements, technical specifications, work package plans and/or briefing notes; may include input of technical content to bids

? Derive risk-based integration strategies for product developments, i.e. where the highest technical risks are identified and mitigated via early integration within the overall system

? Apply pragmatic best practice IT systems engineering techniques to support bids and projects; may involve developing effective, technically-focussed working relationships with clients

? Provide proactive IT technical support services for development and delivery projects and our signalling control/traffic management customers, including on-call/on-site support which could comprise night shifts and/or several consecutive shifts at client sites away from home



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

The following qualifications/experiences are extremely desirable. However, reasonable training is provided for the role in line with Company policy.

? Extensive knowledge of computer hardware and operating systems

? Experience of designing/supporting continuous integration, delivery and deployment pipelines in an Agile environment

? Experience of cloud platforms, modern software architectures and automation tooling

? Good appreciation of telecoms technologies including radio systems and computer networks

? Experience of requirements analysis, interpreting technical specifications

? Fault-finding, investigative works and analysis; finding innovative IT technical solutions

? Appreciation of all levels of testing i.e. systems / software verification, functional and integration testing, commissioning

? Action-oriented, able to react quickly to changing circumstances/resource availability

? Confident, comfortable presenting or delivering training



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.