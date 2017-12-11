Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £30000 to £33000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category HR%2C Recruitment and Training Jobs Job ID 626561 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: We are seeking an experience IT Trainer to design and deliver an IT training service, and to work alongside the Director.



The role will involve occasional travel to client locations to assist with training projects as and when required.



This firm strives to to be the best, putting the client experience at the heart of everything they do, and therefore look to attract and retain great staff.



The Role:

* Develop relevant course materials and training documents using eLearning and online resources

* Deliver training on Microsoft Office, Sharepoint and office 365 as well as specific training on all in-house application

* Support, mentor and coach learners, providing supportive & constructive feedback

* Maintain appropriate records of learner development

* Liaise with the team to capture training issues and produce knowledge for the customers

* Evaluate and report on the effectiveness of training programmes and learning outcomes



Your background:

* Relevant experience as an IT Trainer in a professional office environment



* Microsoft Certified Training Accreditation or similar

* Ideally experience of being a Training Lead on projects

* Experience with web based and eLearning training environments

* Outstanding communication skills

* Confident approach with the ability to form rapport and deliver training to staff at all levels

* Experience of analysing training needs

* Ability to inspire and motivate learners

* Driving licence