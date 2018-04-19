About the Role:
JavaScript Developer - 6 Month Contract - Manchester - £350 pd
My client based in Manchester is looking for a JavaScript Developer to join their new development team. The individual needs to understand the industry and provide an element of consultation to make their new SaaS platform a leading market product.
Required Experience
* JavaScript; NodeJS, Express.js
* NPM, Grunt, Gulp, Sequelize
* Front End JS; React/Redux, React Native
* HTML5 & CSS3; Less/SASS
* Worked with AWS
Desired Experience
* Designed micro services, RESTful APIs
* DevOps tools; Docker, Jenkins, Vagrant
* Worked in Agile; Scrum
* Unit Testing; Jest or similar
* Previous work within a start-up environment
Start date will be ideally within the next 2 - 3 weeks with some flexibility.
For further details and to confirm availability please submit an up to date CV.
