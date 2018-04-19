About the Role:

JavaScript Developer - 6 Month Contract - Manchester - £350 pd

My client based in Manchester is looking for a JavaScript Developer to join their new development team. The individual needs to understand the industry and provide an element of consultation to make their new SaaS platform a leading market product.

Required Experience

* JavaScript; NodeJS, Express.js* NPM, Grunt, Gulp, Sequelize* Front End JS; React/Redux, React Native* HTML5 & CSS3; Less/SASS* Worked with AWS

Desired Experience

* Designed micro services, RESTful APIs* DevOps tools; Docker, Jenkins, Vagrant* Worked in Agile; Scrum* Unit Testing; Jest or similar* Previous work within a start-up environment

Start date will be ideally within the next 2 - 3 weeks with some flexibility.

For further details and to confirm availability please submit an up to date CV.

