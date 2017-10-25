JAVA/UI Software Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

Exciting opportunity for a candidate with exceptional Java and User Interface (UI) software development skills to work for a global leader in the power sector on a permanent basis. The role will be working on projects related to complex software supplied to clients in the electricity industry.



Responsibilities:



The primary purpose of the job is to provide first line customer support and technical expertise in UI design and programming for 24x7 mission-critical software systems. The candidate will be expected to make a significant individual contribution as well as working effectively as part of the development and customer support teams. The role will involve 24x7 support while performing on-call duties (as part of rotation with other team members).



The Company:

Our client is an Engineering Services company, who are an international technical consultancy, providing a range of services including licence to operate, asset management, manufacturing improvement and capital investment to customers in the chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, manufacturing and consumer industries worldwide



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Degree in Computer Science (or an equivalent STEM degree) from a recognized university

* 2+ years' experience in programming in Java with focus on web based UI development

* Thorough understanding of the entire software development and delivery life-cycle and a passion for programming

* Strong Interpersonal and communication skills

* Systems level knowledge of at least one major Unix OS/Linux

* Relational database access programming



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Master's Degree in Computer Science

* Understanding of Energy Market Operations

* Programming knowledge in Windows and in C language

* Secure coding practices, static code analysis and software configuration management tools a plus

* Strong Java Swing knowledge and experience

* Knowledge of object oriented software design, design patterns, data structures, and algorithms

* Good knowledge of synchronization and multi-core/multi-threaded programming

* Computer performance tuning knowledge

* Enterprise application development experience with J2EE based systems including JMS Messaging, Apache Tomcat, Apache HTTP server, JBoss or equivalent

* Experience with ORMs like Hibernate, XML data binding software such as JAXB or Castor, Apache Axis and JWSDP

* Knowledge of XML, XSD, XSL, JSON, Web Services including WSDL, SOAP, Restful Web Services



