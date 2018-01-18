Jnr Mechanical and Rotating Equipment Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

We are currently recruiting for Mechanical & Rotating Engineer (Early Career).



This is an excellent career development opportunity to work for a global oil and gas exploration and production company in a varied and interesting role, with great development opportunities which should enable you to progress to become a Chartered Engineer.



We are looking for someone who is self - motivated to develop their career as an Engineer. You will work as part of the Engineering Team to use your knowledge of mechanical & rotating engineering principles to apply them to real-world problems.



We will consider applications from Mechanical Engineering Graduates up to 3-years post university.



This is a contract position that we envisage will offer long term opportunities for the right candidate.



Key Responsibilities

* Review and support to implement asset life plan actions for Mechanical and Rotating equipment

* Identify and assist carrying out defect elimination reviews on damaged equipment

* Produce project scopes and answers Technical Queries or replacement equipment.

* Identify obsolete mechanical seals and create new API data sheets for replacement

* Review and update preventative maintenance routines, e.g., steam turbine, NRV, PSV, Fin Fan units

* Produce work scopes and final reports for minor and major equipment overhauls

* Interface with vendors and suppliers to obtain technical information for maintenance projects



The Company:

Our client a UK based refining and marketing company, have interests in a number of facilities in the United Kingdom, employing around 1000 people throughout the UK and over 33000 worldwide. They have had their presence on Teesside for over 30 years, processing and storing crude oil ready for shipment along with being an established supplier of bulk fuels, including LPG, to the commercial, aviation and marine industries.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Degree in Mechanical Engineering (2.1 or above) - Essential

* Master Degree in Mechanical Engineering/Working toward Chartership - Advantageous

* Knowledge of mechanical engineering principles and proven ability to apply them to real-world problems. - Essential

* Self-motivator for own development - Essential

* Ability to work, understand and follow instructions, standards and procedures - Essential

* Safety and environmental awareness - Essential

* Operation and Maintenance experience in the oil and gas industry or other regulated industry - Desirable

* Ability to use Microsoft packages and SAP - Essential

* Good reporting, communication and workload management - Essential

* Flexible and adaptable by demonstrating a positive "can do" approach to work - Essential



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.