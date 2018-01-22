Joint Venture Accountant

About the Role:
The Role:
Job Description:
? Prepare Joint Interest Billing and CashCall Calculations for issue to partners within the monthly accounting timetable and Joint Operator Agreements, including the review of month end accruals
? Review non-operated billings received from partners, including analysing costs compared to budget
? Prepare partner reports as required according to Joint Operator Agreements
? Prepare expenditure filings for Petroleum Operation (DMF/P9) and Special Remuneratory Benefit Remittance (SRB) for submission to the Department of Mineral Fuels
? Responsible for preparation of operated joint venture budgets
? Ensure compliance with Joint Operating Agreements and participate in joint venture
? meetings as appropriate
? Support information for the Petroleum Income Tax Act
? Provide information to internal and external auditors as required
? Liaise with other financial and technical staff as required
Financial Reporting:
? Prepare financial reports for operated assets, including capital expenditure reports with variance analysis
? Take the role of cost controller for the Drilling Department including budgeting and cost tracking
? Responsible for corporate cost allocation including general administration analysis
? Undertake regular review of financial reports for non-operated assets and develop good working relationships with counterparts
? Present financial material for operated assets to joint-venture partners
? Assist in preparation of budget and corporate forecasts
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Qualifications:
? Thai national with Bachelor's degree or higher in accounting
? 3-5 years' experience in the oil and gas sector, preferably in joint venture accounting
? Good command of spoken and written English
? Fluent application skills (MS office: Excel, Word, PowerPoint)
? Attention to detail and accuracy with problem solving skills
? Self-motivated and able to work independently as well as in a team
? Ability to work under pressure to meet deadlines efficiently
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.