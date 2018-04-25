Joint Venture Manager

About the Role:

The Role:

To coordinate and manage all joint venture (JV) aspects of the company's non-operated UKCS business involving Exploration, Development, Production and Decommissioning activities. The JV Manager will co-ordinate with the relevant functions including Subsurface, Operations, Engineering and Maintenance, Legal and Finance resources required to support management of the portfolio.

The JV Manager is also responsible for ensuring delivery of the Client's JV obligations including compliance with all JV agreements and development of Asset strategies through co-ordination of asset and functional requirements. Joint Venture and Business/ Commercial experience are preferred competencies in this position.



-Represent (or co-ordinate and chair if an operated asset) the Client at partnership meetings including operating, technical and management committee meetings, as appropriate and manage partner relations;

-Manage and co-ordinate UK JV activities including multi-functional support of JV Business Processes (e.g. JV approvals - Budgets, AFE's, FM's, Contracts); ?

-Develop asset strategies through integration of the Client's functional requirements (Subsurface, Ops, etc); ?

-Co-ordinate the review and evaluation of technical proposals submitted by Operators; ?

-Monitor and report on day to day operations where necessary; ?

-Manage and influence relationships with area facility owners and users; ?

-Ensure agreements are compliant and current and ensure compliance with internal and external financial policy and standards



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.