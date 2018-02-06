Journeyman Electrician

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
United States,North America
Salary 
$30 to $40 Per hour
Job Type 
Permanent
Category 
Trade Jobs
Job ID 
634147
Posted on 
Monday, February 5, 2018 - 7:00pm
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

Job Description



* Work collaboratively with a team to complete solar installations
* Identify electrical consolidation work
* Ability to Perform Electrical work for Solar Rooftop Mounting projects
* Perform electrical testing and commissioning
* Troubleshooting Electrical components
* Inspecting systems and components to avoid hazards, defects or repairs

Skills Required



* A valid state Journeyman Electrician License
* Understanding of NEC codes
* OSHA 10 certification
* Solar Specific Experience
* Commercial Electrical Experience
* Conduit Experience
* Interconnection experience
* Solar inverter experience
* Electrical termination experience
* HVAC Experience
* High Voltage experience
* Possess own Basic Electrical Tools

Soft Skills



* Ability to collaborate with a team
* Flexible on travel in Southern California
* Long standing previous employment

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.