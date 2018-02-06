$30 to $40 Per hour

About the Role:

Job Description

* Work collaboratively with a team to complete solar installations* Identify electrical consolidation work* Ability to Perform Electrical work for Solar Rooftop Mounting projects* Perform electrical testing and commissioning* Troubleshooting Electrical components* Inspecting systems and components to avoid hazards, defects or repairs

Skills Required

* A valid state Journeyman Electrician License* Understanding of NEC codes* OSHA 10 certification* Solar Specific Experience* Commercial Electrical Experience* Conduit Experience* Interconnection experience* Solar inverter experience* Electrical termination experience* HVAC Experience* High Voltage experience* Possess own Basic Electrical Tools

Soft Skills

* Ability to collaborate with a team* Flexible on travel in Southern California* Long standing previous employment

