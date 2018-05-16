Company NES Global Talent Location Houston Salary $0 to $0 Per hour Job Type Contract Category IT%2C Communications Jobs Job ID 645003 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Description:



Jr. IT Project Manager/PMO Analyst



Reporting to the Global Corporate Services ITS



Program Delivery team under the direction of multiple



Sr. Project Managers, the expectation is that this



position will assist with all project activities utilizing



the LYB Project Management methodology,



processes and procedures.



Key Responsibilities:



Assisting Sr. Project managers with the following:



• Assist with meeting facilitation and scribe for



meeting notes



• Assist with Vendor Management (Invoice



reconciliation, Receipt/Expense validations, PO/PR



status)



• Assist with Project Financials



o Analyze forecast to Actuals on weekly/monthly



basis



o Help prepare monthly Dashboards



o Help prepare monthly accruals



o Help prepare monthly cost transfers



o Reporting for unapproved time for project team



• Support Agile Methodology



o Assist with task management & issue resolution



o Attend daily standups & serve as a delegate



o Help manage backlog tasks and project support



o Analyze progress and help build a reporting tool to



measure & track success



o Help introduce best practices and principles



o Enthusiastic with a proven capacity of



understanding end to end Agile delivery framework



o Work with the dev team to ensure approved



wireframes and mock-ups meet requirements



• Assist with prep work for Steering and Phase Gate



meeting



• Maintain and update the issues log and risk register



• Assist the PM/Program Manager with other



administrative tasks as needed



Primary Contacts



• Sr. Project Manager and Program Manager



• Line of business managers for business users



affected by the project



• IT line managers for all IT associates involved in the



selection, design, implementation, rollout and/or



update of business applications



• IT Developers and Testers



• Business Stakeholders



• Hardware, software and/or service vendors



Job Requirements:



• Bachelor’s degree in business administration,



information systems or related field. MBA a plus.



• 3 to 5 years of IT and industry related experience



with large, global organizations. A minimum of 1 to 2



years in a project management role, managing small



to medium global teams.



• Experience working with SAP



• Experience with formal PMO delivery



methodologies



• Experience with Agile methodology



• PMP certification a plus



