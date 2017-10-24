About the Role:

Wood is currently recruiting for a Junior Instrument Estimator with experience in the oil and gas petrochemical industry.

* Develop Instrument Take-Off from Process & Instrument Diagrams and prepare associated cost estimates, with different level of accuracy, from budget estimates to LSTK bids* Develop field instruments and control systems costs utilizing either "In-House" data or Vendor quotations* Coordinate and provide assistance to the Procurement department during the request of quotation phase* Plan the activities to timely deliver the estimate, in accordance with the project milestones* Understand the Wood and Project specific estimating procedures* Build working relationships and communicate effectively with all other functions, particularly where input to estimating is essential

* Technical Diploma or Bachelor's Degree in Engineering* 1-5 years working experience in the role* Fluent in Italian and in English* Problem-solving attitude* Ability to speak clearly and persuasively* Good IT skills, especially Microsoft Excel and Access

Wood is a global leader in the delivery of project, engineering and technical services to energy and industrial markets. We operate in more than 60 countries, employing around 55,000 people, with revenues of over $11 billion. We provide performance-driven solutions throughout the asset life-cycle, from concept to decommissioning across a broad range of industrial markets including the upstream, midstream and downstream oil & gas, chemicals, environment and infrastructure, power & process, clean energy, mining and general industrial sectors. We strive to be the best technical services company to work with, work for and invest in.