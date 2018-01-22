Company
Germany,Europe
£0 to £0 Per year
Permanent
Marine%2C ROV and Diver Jobs
631577
Monday, January 22, 2018 - 7:35am
About the Role:Junior Naval Architect required for a young and dynamic company in Hamburg. Our client is involved mainly in the offshore wind engineering and is looking for passionate engineers from the UK sector.
If you're passionate about hydrodynamics, structural engineering and keen on building mathematical models, especially within the offshore renewable sector, then please apply.
My client will offer challenging projects, competitive package, and career progression, as well as flexible hours of work, great atmosphere and more.
This is a permanent position in Hamburg and will require relocation.
For further information please contact maciej.siembiga@ablyresources.com
