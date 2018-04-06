About the Role:

A large utility in Kansas is looking to hire a Junior Transmission System Operator to join its team as soon as possible.

The right Junior Transmission Operator candidate must have:

5+ years of Electrical Utility Experience

NERC System Operator Certification or will be expected to obtain this within 6 months

This will be a 6-12 month contract that the client will look to constantly extend or turn full time. Please do not apply unless you are interested in something long term.

The rate will be based on experience, market rate, and the budget of the group.

Send your most recent resume. Also, please do not hesitate to forward this information to any colleagues or friends who may be interested and have the desired skill set.

The US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.