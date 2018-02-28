Lab Chemist

About the Role:

The Role:

One of the largest and most technologically advanced Petrochemical Complex in Saudi Arabia is looking for 10 years working experience as Laboratory Chemist.

Working and maintenance of sophisticated analytical instruments/equipments used in modern laboratories. Such as Atomic Absorption spectrophotometer, gas chromatograph, UV-spectrophotometer. Specific ion analyzer, KFR titrate, distillation Apparatus Viscometers, centrifuge, Automatic titrates and other common instruments/equipments used in modern laboratories.

Familiar with the sampling and analytical techniques involved in liquid, solid and gaseous effluents (waste stream).

Versatile in the analysis related to water treatment plant, Boiler units, Ammonia & urea plants, compound fertilizers the analysis of Urea formaldehyde and compound fertilizer.

Versatile in the analyses related to Environmental monitoring & pollution control.

Having a sound knowledge of ground water analysis and interpretation.

Having thorough working experience with personal computers, Microprocessor based analytical equipments like GC, AAS and handled special software such as statistical process control (SPC).

Ensure the adherence to SABIC SHE standards during execution of job testing, analysis and operation of laboratory equipment.



