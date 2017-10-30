Lab Tech - Houston

About the Role:

We are currently recruiting for Lab Technicians to work in Corpus Christi, Texas for an oilfield serviece company

Progressive global energy are currenlt recruiting for Lab technicians to work for an oilfeild service company in Corpus Christi, Texas. You will be working in a fast paced, exciting and challenging position where you can learn new skills or advance your career.

Successful candidates will be responsible for non-routine testing and problem solving utilizing specialized analytical skills and knowledge of advanced analytical instrumentation. Work with Chemist to support all operations, engineering, marketing and customer needs. Support other laboratory technicians by training and assisting in resolving problems with routine analysis.

What you will be doing

Calibrate and analyze samples. Prepare standard solutions. Basic usage of lab instruments including: Gas Chromatograph; Atomic Absorption Spectrophotometer; Global Flow Meter; Spectrophotometer. Convert relative scientific data and formulate reports. Analyze waste water PH Analysis. Organic Carbon Analysis. Total suspended solids. X-Ray for metals. Preventative Maintenance Day to Day function of materials lab.

Experience required

Ability to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. Ability to read and comprehend simple instructions, short correspondence, and memos. Ability to write simple correspondence. Ability to effectively present information in one-on-one and small group situations to customers, clients and other employees of the organization. Ability to add, subtract, multiply and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers, common fractions and decimals. Knowledge and experience with basic computer software (Excel, Word Processing, database and PowerPoint). Ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out instructions furnished in written, oral and diagram form. Ability to deal with problems involving several concrete variables in standardized situations.

Skills required

1-4 years experience in laboratory as a technician.

Minimum of a 2 year degree and/or 16 chemistry college hours.

