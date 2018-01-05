Lab Technician

About the Role:

We are currently recruiting for Lab Technicians to work in Edison, New Jersey for an oilfield service company

Progressive global energy are current recruiting for Lab technicians to work for an oilfield service company in Edison, New Jersey. You will be working in a fast paced, exciting and challenging position where you can learn new skills or advance your career.

Successful candidates will be responsible for knowing all or part of the test procedures used in the Edison Site Laboratory that are required to maintain production at the Site.

What you will be doing

* Accountable for personal safety, the safety of fellow employees and contractors, and for promoting a safe work environment.* Ensure that housekeeping and hazard communication standards are maintained.* Able to understand and perform all test procedures and equipment needed to perform these tests.* Performs polymerizations and physical testing of polymers.* Learns as many new test procedures and process activities as possible during the introduction of new products.* Serves as a member or stand-in for quality/ environmental/ safety committees.* Assists the Production Department in troubleshooting quality problems.* Operates in an efficient manner so that resources are not wasted.* Assists with the maintenance / troubleshooting of the instruments / equipment.* Maintains SQC charts for selected products.* Performs required ISO instrument calibrations.* Maintains good housekeeping practices in the Q.C. Laboratory.* Performs other duties that may be assigned

Skills and Experience required

* Minimum 1 years experience in laboratory as a technician.* Loads and unloads 55-gallon drums weighing up to 450 pounds with the use of a hand cart, lifts boxes weighing up to 40 pounds.* Understanding and operational use of the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS).

