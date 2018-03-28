Lab Technician

About the Role:
Title: Lab Tech
Pay rate: $15 - $18.50/hr
Duration: 4 months with option of permanent hire
Shift: 8hr work days, M-F, 40hr work weeks
Work Location:
Farmington New Mexico USA 87499
Main Responsibilities:
- Under direct supervision, trains and becomes familiar with the chemical hygiene plan and the current HSE laboratory safety standards.
- Follows prescribed safety rules and regulations in performing assigned duties.
- Performs duties to conduct prototype or laboratory tests following prescribed procedures.
- Learns to build equipment and/or perform basic material or environmental tests using basic techniques with electrical/electronic, chemical, and mechanical equipment.
- Learns to documents test data for reporting purposes.
- Maintains files and documentation related to test equipment and test results of equipment.
Requirements:
Working in a similar role
Skills typically acquired through eight (8) hours of college chemistry (required).
