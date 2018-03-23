Laboratory Analyst

About the Role:
The Role:
ORGANISATIONAL CONTEXT AND JOB PURPOSE
To accurately and consistently provide an analytical service to meet the requirements of the operating areas.
RESPONSIBILITIES AND ACCOUNTABILITIES
? Adheres to and supports the company Safety Principles
? Safely collect, analyze, and dispose of routine and non-routine samples to support the requirements of site operation.
? Input data generated from analysis into Laboratory Information Management System.
? Direct movements of finished product ensuring supplies conform to customer defined technical specifications and generate accurate certificates of analysis.
? Perform basic maintenance on laboratory instruments as required.
? Deliver identified analytical training to operations personnel to agreed competency levels.
? Provide plant-troubleshooting support to the operations team.
? During a site emergency, act as the area safe haven coordinator.
? Provide flexible analytical and field support for SHE group when required to include atmospheric monitoring support during site incidents.
SKILLS & KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED
Education/Experience
? BTech in sciences or equivalent.
? Minimum 3 years experience in an industrial laboratory.
Skills/Competencies
? Ability to work methodically and accurately on an independent basis (lone-working shifts).
? High standard of safety awareness in relation to laboratory operations, including undertaking Risk and COSHH assessments.
? High standard of computer literacy.
? Ability to use site radio and electronic emergency communication systems
? Ability to distinguish colours and wear level 2 BA.
? Full valid UK Driving License.
