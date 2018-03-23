Laboratory Analyst

About the Role:

The Role:

ORGANISATIONAL CONTEXT AND JOB PURPOSE

To accurately and consistently provide an analytical service to meet the requirements of the operating areas.



RESPONSIBILITIES AND ACCOUNTABILITIES

? Adheres to and supports the company Safety Principles

? Safely collect, analyze, and dispose of routine and non-routine samples to support the requirements of site operation.

? Input data generated from analysis into Laboratory Information Management System.

? Direct movements of finished product ensuring supplies conform to customer defined technical specifications and generate accurate certificates of analysis.

? Perform basic maintenance on laboratory instruments as required.

? Deliver identified analytical training to operations personnel to agreed competency levels.

? Provide plant-troubleshooting support to the operations team.

? During a site emergency, act as the area safe haven coordinator.

? Provide flexible analytical and field support for SHE group when required to include atmospheric monitoring support during site incidents.



SKILLS & KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED

Education/Experience

? BTech in sciences or equivalent.

? Minimum 3 years experience in an industrial laboratory.



Skills/Competencies

? Ability to work methodically and accurately on an independent basis (lone-working shifts).

? High standard of safety awareness in relation to laboratory operations, including undertaking Risk and COSHH assessments.

? High standard of computer literacy.

? Ability to use site radio and electronic emergency communication systems

? Ability to distinguish colours and wear level 2 BA.

? Full valid UK Driving License.



