About the Role:
Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a General Labourer with pipe yard experience to carry out general material movement and internal/external pipe cleaning. Initially a temporary contract, there is the potential for this to move to a permanent role.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
The successful candidate will be required to carry out general labouring duties as required, including loading and offloading equipment from vehicles using a forklift (therefore forklift Driver Certificate (up to 10 tonnes) is essential), counting and recording the number of units received/dispatched and conveying materials from storage/worksites to designated areas.
Operating pipe-cleaning machine and maintaining/cleaning machine on a daily basis is also a key part of the role.
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
General workshop and relevant experience in a similar role is essential, along with the following valid certificates:
* Forklift Driver Certificate (up to 10 tonnes)
* Banksman Slinger Certificate
* Crane Operators Certificate (preferred)