Company Primat Recruitment Location Abingdon,Oxfordshire,England Salary £10 to £11 Per hour Job Type Contract Category Construction Jobs Job ID 645769 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: My client are leading designers, suppliers and installers of high end furniture. They have a requirement for 2 labourers on a new build hotel fit out in Abingdon, Oxfordshire for approximately 8 weeks work.















You will be responsible for unloading containers, moving boxes into rooms, un-packaging and removing cardboard as well as assisting trades.















Applicants must hold a valid and current CSCS Card and previous relevant experience.



