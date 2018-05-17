Labourer

Company 
Primat Recruitment
Location 
Abingdon,Oxfordshire,England
Salary 
£10 to £11 Per hour
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Construction Jobs
Job ID 
645769
Posted on 
Thursday, May 17, 2018 - 11:01am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

My client are leading designers, suppliers and installers of high end furniture. They have a requirement for 2 labourers on a new build hotel fit out in Abingdon, Oxfordshire for approximately 8 weeks work.







You will be responsible for unloading containers, moving boxes into rooms, un-packaging and removing cardboard as well as assisting trades.







Applicants must hold a valid and current CSCS Card and previous relevant experience.