About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting a Lead Control & Automation Engineer to join our growing team in Brunei. The exciting project will run for at least five years, adopting our world class systems and making use of our extensive global expertise.

Successful applicants will be responsible for the leadership, management, supervision and guidance of the day to day activities for delivery of Control & Automation Engineering scope. This scope will cover engineering deliverables, planning and scheduling of personnel's workload. This is an end to end rejuvenation scope and as such will involve interfacing with other disciplines, planning, construction, procurement, HVEC and client operations.



You will ensure the competence of Control & Automation team group personnel, establishment of fit for purpose and effective planning practices, and creation of procedures and processes within the overall rejuvenation team. In addition, you will be tasked to ensure that the Control & Automation team is resourced with the necessary skills, knowledge and numbers in delivering the Control & Automation scope.



* Execute all Control & Automation Engineering activities. Maintain technical integrity

* Deliver and support a strong HSE culture. Work within budget and schedule limits

* Assist other disciplines to achieve their goals and support Management

* Participate in cost and schedule estimates. Plan work in alignment with project schedule

* Monitor and report progress using ascribed system. Drive innovative solutions to reduce cost and schedule

* Supervise any 3rd work carried out. Take full cognizance of Health, Safety and Environmental issues

* Participate in relevant meetings, such as HAZOP, SIL, Design Reviews, Model Reviews and PEER Reviews

* Liaise and interact with other disciplines to ensure overall project goals are met

* Advise management of variations in a timely manner. Utilize suitable technology to increase efficiency

* Be fully conversant with Process safety and ensure its implementation within the Control & Automation design

* Ensure all work reflects the context of a Brownfield Rejuvenation Project. Supervise the Control & Automation team

* Undertake staff appraisals and team development. Monitor and report resource requirements

* Support training requirements for graduates and team members. Ensure all deliverables are aligned with company and client procedures and national standards

* Ensure documents are originated, checked and approved by suitable competent personnel

* Keep up to date with latest procedures, client requirements and legislation

Essential:



* Relevant degree or equivalent in Instrument Engineering

* Member of a recognized institution and registered Professional Engineer / Chartered Engineer

* Conversant with relevant international standards and Codes or Practice

* Leadership skills

* Worked in an EPC environment

* 15 years' experience of which 12 years must be related to the offshore oil and gas industry (excluding designer or drafting positions)

* Minimum of 3 years in a supervisory role

Preferred:



* Brownfield rejuvenation

