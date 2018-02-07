Lead Decommissioning Engineer-Topsides & Pipelines

About the Role:

The Role:

This position is responsible for the planning, design and regulatory compliance of decommissioning of offshore and onshore assets with the primary function to lead the engineering and preparation of the Topsides, Pipelines & Subsea items decommissioning activities and support its execution.



This is an integral position within the Decommissioning team reporting directly to the Decommissioning Manager, responsible for the deliverables and management of engineers. You will need to develop and maintain close working relationships with onshore and offshore teams in the definition and delivery of this work. Management of the interface between operations support and decommissioning is a key aspect to this role and at times supporting other departments/teams within the organisation will be necessary.



Key Responsibilities:



- Ensure compliance with all health, safety and environmental legislation and best practice for all aspects of decommissioning works.

- Prepare and review decommissioning scopes of work for process and pipeline cleaning/hydro-carbon freeing activities.

- Prepare and review decommissioning scopes of work for the removal of subsea items when required (exclusive of subsea wells).

- Support the Decommissioning Compliance and Assurance team into the definition of the decommissioning strategy for TS, PL and Subsea items; provide adequate engineering support to ensure validation.

- Prepare, engineer and support the safe removal of redundant equipment.

- Lead the implementation of the management of change (MOC) process for all relevant decommissioning activities.

- Lead a team of engineers and develop their abilities in the decommissioning area.

- Support the offshore combined operations management team and the onshore LDE - Operations in the implementation of the decommissioning plan.

- Continual development of methodologies / strategies. Assess potential use of alternative technologies in order to reduce decommissioning costs.

- Manage design engineering contractors where required and provide operational interface to platforms and facilities as necessary.

- Carry out cost estimates for forthcoming decommissioning projects and provide inputs for the AFE documentation.

- Be able to prepare and present decommissioning strategies/costs to PUK senior management and platform partners to enable AFE approval.

- Lead the tendering process and review of proposals for relevant works.

- Develop the required part of the Decommissioning Programmes and manage the performance standard review process in accordance with the various stages of the decommissioning process.

- project manage / site manage offshore activities where appropriate.

- Develop suitable contracting strategies for key decommissioning activities and provide technical inputs in the contract drafting and negotiations.

- Contractor audit and selection for decommissioning activities.



Environmental:



- Assist Decommissioning Compliance & Assurance and PUK QHSE teams.

- Input into decommissioning EIA.

- Input into decommissioning and project comparative assessments.



Safety Critical Tasks:



- Compliance (HSE) - Ensure compliance with all health, safety and environmental legislation and best practice for all aspects of decommissioning. Responsible for discipline-specific compliance as defined by safety critical element performance standards and input and review in COMOPS performance standards.



- Risk Management - Understand and manage decommissioning engineering activities at operational locations to ensure that Perenco UK are not taking inappropriate risks in executing their work. This requires a thorough knowledge of HSE acceptable standards, risk management tools and practical operational experience to ensure the correct risk/benefit analysis is carried out. Attend and input into HAZID/HAZOP/TRM/SIMOPS work scopes for all COMOPS and decommissioning activities.



- Safety Leader (Maintain Safety Culture) - Provide safety leadership to engineering teams by making the appropriate interventions to prevent unsafe situations or unacceptable risks being taken whilst ensuring work is carried out efficiently. Needs to challenge traditional thinking where appropriate.



- Management of change (MOC) - With a good understanding of the management of change process and based on operational expertise, provide technical review of MOC. This requires judgement to ensure asset operational integrity and other required SCE are adequately maintained as per decommissioning requirements.





