LEAD DOCUMENT CONTROL Services

promote safety culture within the project and her/his activities. Lead by exemplarity to have the team

members and colleagues adhering and contributing.

2. ensure that safe and ethic working practices are carried out within the activities that she/he is

managing or interfacing with. To guarantee the compliance on her/his activities. To adopt and

demonstrate an exemplary behaviour with regard to the Company Ethics a

policy.

3. ensure that state of the art, TEPA referential and local rules/laws are complied with and captured in

all contractual requirements related to documentation control.

4. work by anticipation. To assess and to identify DCC risks for the PBF activities.

5. establish and manage her/his activities motivating her/his counterparts and to work diligently to meet

the targets of the Projects, with the spirit of One TOTAL values

6. promote innovation as far as compatible with good enough approach for all activities. To seek

optimization and savings all along the different phases of the projects. To focus on costs without

impairing QHSE objectives.

7. keep divisional Manager and all parties (as required) informed regarding ongoing activities status. To

advise the Project and/or Package Managers on DCC related actions/decisions.

8. develop and maintain the Project Filing Plan and its implementation in the document control software

PRODOM with assistance of the software service provider and HQ support team

9. prepare of the project document control procedure and documentation (including Doc control

Matrices)

10. be responsible for filing of the project documents

11. ensure technical documents routing follow up

12. be responsible for the organisation of the project directories

13. provide assistance related to PRODOM to various project team users (Main Point Of Contact)

14. coordinate the local document controllers when

15. provide all relevant information needed for project reporting

16. develop and to maintain DCC KPI for each project/package

17. provide assistance and training to project newcomers on filing plan and PRODOM. To ensure

deployment and compliance with DCC golden rules

18. prepare the hand-over of Project Documentation to Operations and the filing of project documents to

archives

19. ensure that PBF folders organization is complied by all personnel and that they are maintained

clean/sorted.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

IT/Data processing training. Knowledge of PRODOM software is a must

more than 10 years in a document management position



About Fircroft:

