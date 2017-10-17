Company Woodland Consultancy Services Location United Arab Emirates,Middle East Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 618720 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: LEAD E&I DESIGN ENGINEER – CONTRACT – ABU DHABI (THEN UK OR ITALY) Our Client, a Major international Oil and Gas contractor, is seeking a Lead E&I Design Engineer who would be able to mobilise to Abu Dhabi as soon as possible for 2 months as part of an 18 month contract. This will be working on the FEED phase of a Sour Gas Project. Candidates need to clearly show the required experience, as seen below, and the skill set relevant to this position on their CV. It would be especially helpful to show experience on the first page of CV in a summary. It is also important in the recent jobs section to detail duties and experience in each job description. Candidates are required to have permission to work in the EU and the UK for this position. REQUIRED EXPERIENCE: • Minimum of 15 years of total experience as a qualified Engineer. • Minimum 10 years plus on similar projects. • Minimum 3 years working as a PMC Lead Engineer. Candidates must have recent demonstrable experience cleared identified in their CV of: • Working on major Sour Gas projects. • Working on offshore FEED projects. • Experience of E&I systems on sour gas processing. • Working for an EPC contracting company. It is desirable that candidates have the following additional experience: • Experience of working for a Major International Oil and Gas Contractor. • Experience of all sour gas processing systems. • Middle East client experience. • Experience of Middle East standards. Job Scope: Will be working for approximately 2 months in Abu Dhabi to assist the Client in the FEED evaluations and then once the FEED contract is awarded the team will be imbedded within the successful EPC contractors’ offices. This will either be based in the UK or possibly Italy. DURATION: Mobilise to Abu Dhabi in October and November 2017 for 2 months. Then relocation to the UK or Italy for 16 months. The overall contract is around 18 months. SALARY/RATE: Negotiable. Please quote what you would be looking for. The remuneration packages and methods of potential engagement of successful candidates are still being considered within the Client and will be made known as they progress through the recruitment process. We are instructed to only submit to our Client candidates whose qualifications and experience match client’s specifications and can work in the UK/EU.