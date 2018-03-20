About the Role:

Role Overview

WorleyParsons is looking for a Lead Electrical Engineer to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based in one of our UK onshore/offshore locations.

You will join the Electrical Department which provides concept, FEED and detailed design services for electrical power systems for onshore and offshore, oil & gas facilities. Engineering personnel are involved in the design, calculation, specification and requisition of electrical equipment and comprehensive analysis of electrical designs to ensure inherently safe systems. Design personnel are generally involved in layout and 3D modelling of electrical equipment and cable management systems, draughting and calculation of lighting, material quantities and weights.

Key Responsibilities

* Ensure delivery of all aspects of discipline design, specification and procurement of the project to cost, schedule and quality criteria* Supervision of discipline personnel and allocation of work* Approval, checking and preparation of design/engineering documentation* Undertake training of less experienced engineers, including duties as a mentor* Ensure technical integrity of all discipline deliverables on the project* Plan and maintain the discipline progress of the project* Commitment to and promotion of WorleyParsons values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures

Role Requirements

* Bachelors Degree or equivalent in appropriate engineering subject* Chartered Engineer and member of appropriate engineering institution* Experienced in the use of appropriate codes of practice, standards and relevant sections of statutory documentation* Highly experienced in use of design and assessment methods used within discipline* Highly experienced in producing man-hour and material estimates for all discipline activities* Experienced/competent in leading, supervising and the organisation of a medium/large sized single discipline team within a project* Competent in the motivation, training and ongoing development of subordinates* Potential engineering manager or discipline manager