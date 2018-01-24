Lead Electrical Technician (German Speaker)

About the Role:

Manage and supervise the maintenance work of all technicians with core electrical skills for onshore and offshore HVDC converter stations







Perform maintenance and breakdown rectification on electrical equipment up to 20kV including transformers and switchgear.







Manage and control the activities of all work that falls within their discipline scope.







Ensure work defined by the plan is executed and technician information sheets are reported back to the technical clerk.







Manage vendors working in the discipline scope visiting the platform on behalf of the company







Supervise electrical planned, preventative and corrective maintenance. Manage all electrical work scopes within the structured maintenance work preparation, scheduling & execution process







Ensure all electrical work scopes are identified and prepared in advance and that defects are reviewed and prioritised in a timely manner







Ensure all electrical work scopes are fully prepared and estimated to the highest standard so robust & efficient schedules can be achieved







Ensure all work scopes are executed in a safe and efficient manner







Ensure value adding technical history is entered and after action reviews take place for all completed work scopes to ensure PM is optimized and mitigates against potential failures







Skills & Experience:











Qualified Electrician (with evidence of industry recognised qualifications and training)







Trained and compliant to DIN-VDE-0105-0100 Operation of Electrical Installation – General Requirements







Demonstrable experience including offshore/onshore electrical maintenance and breakdown rectification in Germany







HV experience (minimum 20kVAC distribution)







Permit to Work Training







Familiar with SAP data processing system with regards to maintenance implementation







Fluent in written English & German language







Emergency response role experience (preferred)







Basic offshore survival, emergency training & GWO training (preferred)







Electrical equipment in hazardous area training (preferred)







Aker Solutions are looking for talented & experienced individuals who can strengthen their team and support ambitious growth plans within the renewables market.We are looking for Lead Electrical Technicians for potential upcoming work to be based offshore Germany.Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.