Lead Expediter- Rotterdam, Netherlands

About the Role: My Client is a large EPCM Consultancy working on global projects. They specialise in Refinery and chemical projects and currently working on various modification projects.



The client is currently searching a Lead Expediter for a project in Germany, however they will be based in Rotterdam to complete the work.

The Lead Expediter will be required to have experience in :

Leading small teams

Experience on EPCM projects

Experience on work sharing - design in different countries

5 years experience in a lead role

Vendor documentation

construction of piping and module fabrication



The Expediter will be required to expedite work from mechanical, piping and E&I departments



Applicants with relevant experience will only be considered

