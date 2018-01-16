Lead Expediter- Rotterdam, Netherlands

Company
Leap29
Location
Rotterdam-Albrandswaard
Salary
€0 to €0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
630117
Posted on
Tuesday, January 16, 2018 - 3:25am
About the Role:My Client is a large EPCM Consultancy working on global projects. They specialise in Refinery and chemical projects and currently working on various modification projects.
The client is currently searching a Lead Expediter for a project in Germany, however they will be based in Rotterdam to complete the work.
The Lead Expediter will be required to have experience in :
Leading small teams
Experience on EPCM projects
Experience on work sharing - design in different countries
5 years experience in a lead role
Vendor documentation
construction of piping and module fabrication
The Expediter will be required to expedite work from mechanical, piping and E&I departments
Applicants with relevant experience will only be considered
