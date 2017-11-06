About the Role:

Wood seeks a Lead Fire Protection Engineer for the Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia Office. The candidate should be self-motivated, with excellent leadership skills, and possess a balanced skill set of Fire Protection design, construction management, business development, and project management experience. The ideal candidate will have a background in industrial fire protection and loss prevention.

Overview / Responsibilities

* Provide leadership in technical and task / project management aspects of the Fire Protection consulting business* Help expand service line to current and new industrial clients* Communicate effectively with staff, Fire Protection / Amec Foster Wheeler leadership, and clients* Provide senior review and direction on technical projects* Serve as senior Fire Protection Engineer and / or project expert on specific tasks or projects

Skills / Qualifications

* BS / MS in Fire Protection Engineering or related field* Registered Professional Engineer* Excellent leadership and communication skills* Strong planning, organization and execution skills* Minimum 12 years of professional experience* Experience in business development* Aramco experience preferred