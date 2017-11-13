About the Role:

Wood is currently recruiting for a Lead HVAC Engineer with extensive experience in the oil and gas petrochemical industry.

Saudi Aramco has selected Wood to develop a FEED for a mega program in the Onshore Eastern Province surrounding Tanajib, Safaniyah and Ju'aymah in Saudi Arabia. The increased crude and gas production will demand the initial expansion of an onshore GOSP (gas oil separation plant) at Tanajib, a Greenfield 2.5bnscf (billion standard cubic feet) gas plant, together with NGL (natural gas liquid) expansion at Wasit. This will all be supported by a new cogeneration power plant expected to generate 750 Mw (megawatts) for both onshore and offshore compression, together with power for onshore utilities.



* Monitor the assigned scope to ensure Wood and Contractors perform all work to agreed standards for safety, health environment and demonstrate a commitment to attaining high levels of HSE (Health, Safety & Environment) performance

* Participate in and advice on all design activities and initiatives, including provision of training / inductions, documentation review etc.

* Verify that all designs are to required standards and that the objectives of the project are met

* Verify that the works is completed to the agreed schedule

* Review designs for O&G processing facilities and their associated infrastructure

* Cooperate with other disciplines to ensure the timely realization of competitive, achievable and serviceable solutions, including their Production Information Documentation

* Participate in the definition of system and / or module specifications as well as in Factory and Site testing

* Apply standard engineering techniques, procedures and criteria to make adaptations and modifications in order to solve technical problems that arise

* Contribute to and participate in formal and informal design reviews and the development of engineering changes

* Execute the design process in order to realize the project, product and program plans

* Create designs that meet the specifications within the constraints given in the project plan

* Generate adequate Product Information / Technical Product Documentation to qualify, integrate, produce and test product

* Collect and analyze information in order to report timely required information to different users and management. Provide regular status reporting to applicable management and departments in order to enable them to take required actions

* Manage EPC Contractor's development of 3D model with the ability to intervene in the engineering design aspects to support the production of construction documentation



* Degree in Engineering with 12 years of post-graduate total work experience, 10 years in Oil & Gas / Petrochem industry

* Minimum 8 years work experience in the FEED, Detailed Engineering role and 3 years of hands on experience in related software with Lead level

* Self-motivated and able to clearly communicate with contractors at all levels

* Excellent written communication and presentation skills

* Experience with 3D modelling and within detailed design and / or construction environment

* Aramco or GCC region Project experience preferred