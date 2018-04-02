Lead Inspection Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

Perform condition monitoring activities for rotating equipment in assigned area, collects data and updates system database to support integrity and reliability programs.

Perform assigned condition monitoring activities to support the integrity and reliability of rotating equipment

Perform (on-request) condition monitoring of specified equipment and feedback results to Engineer for review to support the integrity and reliability programs

Collect, collate and update the condition monitoring data files in the system and perform housekeeping of the (offline) monitoring system to avoid down time. Advise the rotating equipment engineer of any abnormal findings to support the integrity and reliability programs.

Manage the assigned tools and calibration of the data analyzers.

Perform trim (Field Balancing) if required with assistance by the engineer for during equipment commissioning after maint. or new equipment

Update and maintain the rotating equipment archive, including CMMS equipment Data Record Cards to support the integrity and reliability programs

Ensure the business processes and work activities, relevant to position, are executed in compliance with SASREF policy, procedures and best practice to achieve the business objectives in a safe, efficient and cost effective manner.

Perform On Job Training (in area of expertise) of junior technicians to support the competence development programs



The Company:

Refining Companies based in Saudi Arabia



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Diploma in maintenance

Minimum of 2 years' relevant experience



