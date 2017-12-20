Lead Instrumentation and Control Systems Engineer

About the Role:

Leap29 is currently seeking a Lead ICS engineer for an exciting opportunity in The Netherlands.

The right candidate will have experience in the downstream, refinery and chemical/petrochemical markets. The role of the lead engineer will be responsible for delivery of the Instrumentation and Control Systems scope.





Duration: 12 Month Renewable Contract

Location: The Hague, Netherlands

Start: January







Job Skills and responsibilities;



• Leadership skills in Engineering

• Responsible for the day to day supervision and management of ICS Engineering and Design team

• Responsible for the project success and providing strong direction for the team

• Involved in development and implementation of activities such as methods to improve efficiency, accuracy and productivity for the department

• Responsibility for both technical production as well coordination of a small team







Training and Experience;



• Bachelor or Master's Degree in Engineering with proven leadership experience in Refinery / Petrochemical markets.

• Ability to handle complex multi-office projects

• Previous workshare experience is crucial for the role.

• Good communication skills.

• Field experience (some field surveys will be required).

• SPI experience.





This is an excellent opportunity to work with a leading worldwide company. If you have the relevant experience please apply using the links provided.