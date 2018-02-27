Lead Mechanical Design Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

This client is for Domestic Refining Company



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Provide technical support to ensure the optimum reliability, availability and technical integrity of all static and rotating equipment (as assigned) and line systems in his area of responsibility. Promote technically sound and cost effective approaches, consistent with the company operating requirements and safety standards. Custodian of the assigned (Static or Rotating) Asset Master Plan



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.