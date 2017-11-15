Lead Mechanical Engineer

About the Role:

My client, a large Engineering Company located in the Houston, TX area is in need of a Lead Mechanical Engineer.

 

Contract:12 months

Rate: $70-$75 hourly

Schedule: M-F 40 hours weekly

Location: Houston, TX

 

Requirements

 


* Must have a degree in Mechanical Engineering
* Must have a Professional Engineering License
* Must have 15 years experience on Midstream projects
* Must have knowledge with 49 CFR 192 & 195, ASME and API codes
* Must have experience with AutoCAD 2D and 3D

 

 

 

 

Responsibilities

 


* Review and design of P&IDs
* Coordinates and leads the work of designers and drafters
* Check mechanical and pressure piping systems documentation for completeness and correctness
* Check vendor documentation for completeness and correctness
* Conduct field surveys of existing facilities equipment
* Perform calculations related to pressure piping and mechanical systems
* Prepare RFQ packages for valves, pressure relief systems, rotating equipment and measurement systems
* Selection and sizing of all mechanical equipment
* Prepare mechanical equipment data sheets
* Read and develop engineering specifications
* Participate in HAZOP/PHA meetings
* Review and comment on Cause & Effect and Control Narrative documents
* Participate in the scoping, bid preparation, and estimating process for new engineering projects
* Support of construction, commissioning, and start-up of new facilities (including field visits)

 

 

 

 

 

 

