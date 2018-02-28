Lead Mechanical Engineer

Company 
Fircroft
Location 
Saudi Arabia,Middle East
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Permanent
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Job ID 
636054
Posted on 
Tuesday, February 27, 2018 - 11:47pm
Apply 
About the Role:

The Role:
Job Purpose:
A senior mechanical design engineer is required to work as a member of a multidisciplinary team to lead the development of designs for mechanical handling of Maritime equipment's.

Duties and Responsibilities:
* Responsibility for time management to ensure work is conducted within agreed timescales and budgets.
* Guiding the work of other engineers and making technical decisions.
* Checking engineering drawings and documents.

Essential Skills / Qualifications:
* First/further degree (BEng or BSc) in Mechanical Engineering.
* Significant mechanical engineering and design office experience.
* Membership or working towards Membership of a relevant institution and hold Chartered.
* A good level of engineering knowledge.
* Experience of customer (internal or external) interaction.
* An ability to lead a team.
* Commercial awareness.

