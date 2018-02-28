Lead Mechanical Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

Job Purpose:

A senior mechanical design engineer is required to work as a member of a multidisciplinary team to lead the development of designs for mechanical handling of Maritime equipment's.



Duties and Responsibilities:

* Responsibility for time management to ensure work is conducted within agreed timescales and budgets.

* Guiding the work of other engineers and making technical decisions.

* Checking engineering drawings and documents.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* First/further degree (BEng or BSc) in Mechanical Engineering.

* Significant mechanical engineering and design office experience.

* Membership or working towards Membership of a relevant institution and hold Chartered.

* A good level of engineering knowledge.

* Experience of customer (internal or external) interaction.

* An ability to lead a team.

* Commercial awareness.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

About Fircroft:

