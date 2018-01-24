Lead Mechanical Technician (German Speaker)

About the Role:

Manage and supervise the maintenance work of all Technicians with core Mechanical skills for onshore and offshore HVDC converter stations







Manage and control the activities of any fabric maintenance work which falls within their scope







Fault finding and associated remedial work







Create technical reports of work carried out for submission to client







Ensure the work defined by the plan is executed and technician information sheets are reported back to the technical clerk







Manage vendors working in the discipline scope visiting the platform/stations on behalf of the company







Supervise mechanical planned, preventative and corrective maintenance. Manage all mechanical work scopes within the structured maintenance work preparation, scheduling & execution process







Ensure mechanical work scopes are identified and prepared in advance and that defects are reviewed and prioritised in a timely manner







Ensure mechanical work scopes are estimated to the highest standard to ensure robust & efficient schedules can be built







Ensure all work scopes are executed in a safe and efficient manner











Qualified Mechanical Technician (with evidence of industry recognised qualifications and training)







Demonstrable experience including offshore and onshore mechanical maintenance in Germany







Familiar with SAP data processing system with regards to maintenance implementation







Proven supervisory experience







Fluent in written English & German language







Permit to work training







Competent in the use of P&IDs and D&IDs







Rotating machines & HVAC equipment







Emergency response role experience (preferred)







Basic offshore survival, emergency training & GWO training (preferred)







