Lead Naval Architect

About the Role:

The Role:

Job Purpose:

Working as part of a team responsible for designing, producing and repairing safe, sea-worthy surface and vessels.



Duties and Responsibilities:

* Assessing project requirements and researching feasibility

* Planning and supervising the construction of vessels

* Negotiating and agreeing project budgets, timescales and specifications with clients

* Producing detailed designs of ships, boats and other maritime vessels using drawings and specialist computer software

* Developing and utilising test procedures including computer modelling and scale models

* Interpreting and analysing data and test results

* Sourcing and purchasing components, equipment and materials

* Ensuring adherence to appropriate health and safety legislation/standards

* Identifying the need for, and supervising, vessel repairs

* Writing reports and documentation



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* A degree in a relevant subject such as naval architecture, marine or mechanical engineering, engineering design or civil or structural engineering.

* Relevant shipyard/design office work experience is desirable.



Required key skills:

* Creativity

* Effective technical skills

* IT skills

* Problem-solving skills

* Leadership and interpersonal skills

* Communication skills

* Commercial awareness

* Team working skills

* Spatial awareness

* A meticulous attention to detail.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* A degree in a relevant subject such as naval architecture, marine or mechanical engineering, engineering design or civil or structural engineering.

* Relevant shipyard/design office work experience is desirable.



Required key skills:

* Creativity

* Effective technical skills

* IT skills

* Problem-solving skills

* Leadership and interpersonal skills

* Communication skills

* Commercial awareness

* Team working skills

* Spatial awareness

* A meticulous attention to detail.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.