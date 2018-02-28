Lead Naval Architect

About the Role:
The Role:
Job Purpose:
Working as part of a team responsible for designing, producing and repairing safe, sea-worthy surface and vessels.
Duties and Responsibilities:
* Assessing project requirements and researching feasibility
* Planning and supervising the construction of vessels
* Negotiating and agreeing project budgets, timescales and specifications with clients
* Producing detailed designs of ships, boats and other maritime vessels using drawings and specialist computer software
* Developing and utilising test procedures including computer modelling and scale models
* Interpreting and analysing data and test results
* Sourcing and purchasing components, equipment and materials
* Ensuring adherence to appropriate health and safety legislation/standards
* Identifying the need for, and supervising, vessel repairs
* Writing reports and documentation
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
* A degree in a relevant subject such as naval architecture, marine or mechanical engineering, engineering design or civil or structural engineering.
* Relevant shipyard/design office work experience is desirable.
Required key skills:
* Creativity
* Effective technical skills
* IT skills
* Problem-solving skills
* Leadership and interpersonal skills
* Communication skills
* Commercial awareness
* Team working skills
* Spatial awareness
* A meticulous attention to detail.
About Fircroft:
