Lead Operator - Commissioning

About the Role:
Progressive is looking for an experienced Lead Commissioning Engineer to join an EPC in GCC region.
In this role, you will take responsibility for;
- Review and approve all contractor submitted commissioning procedures, operator training, operations and maintenance procedures
- Coordinate commissioning team activities across all projects
- Be fully familiar with the drawings, specifications and engineering procedures of the project
- Assist in the resolution of technical queries arising on site during commissioning
- Primary contact with the project office to ensure site is in receipt of latest drawings, specifications and information
Requirements;
- B.S Engineering plus 10 years oil and gas experience
- Be sufficiently competent in all disciplines to manage all aspects of plant commissioning, operation and performance testing
- Good presentation skills and ability to provide training
- Excellent written communication skills
