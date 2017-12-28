Lead Pipeline Engineer

About the Role:

Degree in Mechanical Engineering or Civil Engineering

* Minimum 15 years of experience in leading offshore pipeline design activities.* Experience in spools, structures, piping & foundation design.* Experience in subsea materials selection & corrosion* Understanding of the technical limitations of subsea construction techniques.* Logical & investigative thinker, adept at analysing extensive data to formulate evidence-based recommendations that manage risk appropriately.* Team player, excellent communicator and works inclusively to build consensus and able to drive wise decision making in project time scales.* Able to assure the quality of the engineering deliverable, attention to detail. Uses first principles approaches.* Able to quickly react to changing priorities whilst protecting overall delivery.* Track record of meeting deadlines in project environment.* Ability to identify pragmatic & robust solutions to technical problems with a bias for proven solutions.* Able to performance manage delivery of technical work to achieve quality, cost and schedule goals.

Experience in:

* Offshore pipeline installation analysis* Structure & piping design analysis & codes* Foundation design analysis & codes* Subsea installation of structures and spools* Metocean design criteria* Offshore pipeline installation and survey* Authored pipeline & structures construction specifications and long lead specifications* Pipeline pre-commissioning, preservation & commissioning* Subsea fabrication & fabrication specification* Design and operation of DEH systems* Pipeline operation* Seismic design analysis & codes* Subsea flexible/ cable installation* Diverless connection system

