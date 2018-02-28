Lead Piping Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

Job Purpose:

Focal Point for the engineering activities of the Engineering team acting as a conduit between management and staff delegating tasks, negotiating workloads, assessing performance and reporting on developments.



Duties and Responsibilities:

* Knowledge of, and compliance with, PD&MS QHSE Systems. Assurance that personnel under the Lead Engineer's control comply with the procedures.

* Knowledge of, and compliance with, client, industry and international specifications and standards. Assurance that personnel under the Lead Engineer's control comply with relevant documents.

* Direction of Engineers and Designers with frequent liaison to ensure coordination between engineering and design personnel.

* Identification of scope of work required to undertake a project / job. Estimation of deliverables, manpower and time required to execute the scope of work.

* Input to project plans and schedules.

* Production of cost effective engineering solutions that are fit for purpose, safe and add value to both PD&MS and the Client. Motivation of discipline personnel to do similarly.

* Ensuring operational and maintenance issues are addressed in the design. Seeking input from operations and maintenance personnel and, if beneficial, carrying out presentations to site personnel of changes to their installation.

* Monitoring progress of work and achieving completion within the agreed schedule and budget. Reporting progress as per PD&MS systems and procedures.

* Forward planning of resources and timely identification of changes to resource requirements to the Department Head.

* Checking and approval of documents and engineering design deliverables created by own discipline.

* Approval of document and deliverables created by other disciplines which have own discipline content.

* Review and approval of Supplier / Vendor documents.

* Communication with other discipline Lead Engineers to ensure design integrity and consistency.

* Checking and approval of requisitions for purchase of engineered items and services.

* Attendance at meetings called by Project Manager / Engineer, e.g. kick-off meeting, progress meeting.

* Ensuring Discipline Engineers follow discipline procedures for document control and use and retention of check prints/IDC comments prints.

* Ensuring close-out of completed jobs in a timely manner.





Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* BSc in relevant Engineering Discipline

* Chartered Engineer status

* Significant, demonstrable experience in Detailed Design Engineering and Engineering Checking/Approval

* Detailed understanding of all Engineering disciplines

* Thorough knowledge and understanding of relevant Oil & Gas Industry Codes and Standards

* Understand the application of Autodesk Design products

* Competent in the use of MS Office applications

* Experience in management and developing others

* Thorough knowledge of platforms, rig and boats equipment and systems

* Demonstrable understanding of drilling operations and maintenance activities

* Excellent written and spoken English.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

About Fircroft:

