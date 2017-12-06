Lead Process Engineer

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting for a Principal Process Engineer to join our team in Brunei. The project will run over a five-year period with a possible two-year extension. Amec Foster Wheeler has many years of experience in carrying such projects all over the world and it is our intention to bring our world class systems to this project.



Successful applicants will be responsible for the leadership, management, supervision and guidance of the day to day activities for delivery of Process Engineering scope. This scope will cover engineering deliverables, planning and scheduling of personnel's workload. This is an end to end rejuvenation scope and as such will involve interfacing with other disciplines, planning, construction, procurement, HVAC and client operations.



You will ensure the competence of process team group personnel, establishment of fit for purpose and effective planning practices, and creation of procedures and processes within the overall rejuvenation team. In addition, you will be tasked to ensure that the process team is resourced with the necessary skills, knowledge and numbers in delivering the process scope.

* Represent Contractor in Coordination with Company Discipline Heads / Project Team for monitoring of Company Standards and quality* Review any design work carried out by third parties (vendors) and to participate in some instances lead HAZOP, HAZID, IPF, reliability studies, and Safety and Facilities Technical Audits* Establish the actual (as opposed to design) capacities / capabilities of existing field facilities to identify potential bottlenecks and scope for optimization* Identify potential applications for new technology* Develop local staff to fulfill engineers and managing role* Handle environmental aspects (ISO14001) of oil and gas design* Manage safety aspects of design in relation to the project cycle (e.g. HAZID, HAZOP, HAZAN, IPF classification methodology and implementation, reliability studies, Fire and Gas mapping and risk analysis techniques)* Handle Life cycle cost analysis* Prepare Engineering, construction and material estimation, schedule, resource planning and update resource capacity planning half yearly

* Have 15 years' experience of which 12 years must be of practical Engineering design experience (designer / drafting level is not included) appropriate to the discipline in the offshore and onshore oil and gas* At least 3 years shall have been spent in the overall coordination and supervision of an Engineering design team* Have a recognized degree or equivalent qualification in his / her discipline, in addition, s / he shall be a member of a recognized institution and a registered Professional Engineer / Chartered Engineer (e.g. MIE (Aust), IPENZ)* Shall be conversant and have working knowledge with the relevant international codes of practices

Amec Foster Wheeler designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors. Employing around 35,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2016 revenues of £5.4 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, power and process, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.